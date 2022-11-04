The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TasWater begin Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan with Margaret Street works

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasWater chief executive George Theo, Hon. Nick Duigan, Michael Ferguson MP and TasWater general manager project delivery Tony Willmott discuss Margaret street pump station redevelopment. Picture Rods Thompson

The first phase of major upgrades to reduce sewerage and stormwater flows into the kanamaluka/Tamar River have begun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.