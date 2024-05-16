'Elegance': Launceston whiskey takes highest award in overseas contest

A Launceston-made whiskey achieved the highest star rating in Singapore at the Spirit Of Craft Awards (SOCraft) - Asia's first award that recognises the art and craft of artisanal spirits.
Launceston Distillery achieved a three-star rating for their hand-crafted single malt whiskey.
The distillery made itself known to Singapore in April, when they attended with a number of Tasmanian producers at the Hotel Asia show in April - Asia's biggest food and beverage trade show.
Sales and business manager Sarah Bartholemew said only one other spirit next to theirs was awarded three stars.
"I think it's just another example of how Tasmania has been recognised as being able to provide and produce really high quality, world class products - not just whiskey," Ms Bartholemew said.
"We're really fortunate to have the environment and items that we need to make good whiskey here in Tassie."
Along with the three stars, Launceston Distillery also won the Green Ring award for sustainability practices - something Ms Bartholemew said they worked hard to achieve.
"Everything is done in house as much as possible; we source from Tasmania to minimise the cost of things being shipped," Ms Bartholemew said.
"It's great to be acknowledged for that and the awards itself - it's the first time that any of these types of awards have really had a focus on sustainability.
"For us it's a work in progress, we can always continue to do better and hopefully it means a lot of other distilleries will follow that path as well."
She said the comments from the judges noted the whiskeys "elegance", and that it was great as a basis for spirit-forward cocktails.
"Often we overlook single malt whiskey as being a component that you consider in cocktails, so that was really pleasing to see that," she said.
"There were a number of other Tasmanian distilleries who picked up stars as well, so congratulations to Hunter Island and Taylor and Smith [Distilling] Co."
