'Elegance': Launceston whiskey takes highest award in overseas contest

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 16 2024 - 3:00pm
The single malt whiskey from Launceston Distillery won the highest award in Singapore at the Spirit Of Craft Awards. Picture by Paul Scambler
A Launceston-made whiskey achieved the highest star rating in Singapore at the Spirit Of Craft Awards (SOCraft) - Asia's first award that recognises the art and craft of artisanal spirits.

