Two modelling competitions - the World Supermodel Production and Miss Teen Australia - are coming to Launceston in July after years of COVID delays.
National director of Miss Teen Australia and producer of World Supermodel Production Australasia Sue Rees said it's been her dream to host the competitions in Tasmania.
"When I was approached to take on Miss Teen Australia, I did it on a voluntary basis and thought this could be a step into the international scene for modelling," Ms Rees said.
"Not only modelling, but for the girls it could open the doors in all directions for them.
She said they had confirmed 12 counties with 36 models, but the list was still growing.
"We've got three from Launceston in the World Supermodel and six or seven in the Miss Teen, which is marvelous," Ms Rees said.
"They got there on their own right, they went before a judging panel and had their own finals."
New York Based modelling company Coven Management headed by casting agent Duane Gaze-White will be in attendance, offering a three year contract as a major prize.
"A three year contract to model in New York, how good is that?" Ms Rees said.
She said she was thrilled Tasmania was on the map.
"Before, girls had to go to the mainland to enter in competitions, and it's a lot of work but it's amazing to see what they start and finish with," she said.
"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought we'd have the World Supermodel here as well as Miss Teen Australia."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it would be an incredible event and put Tasmania and Launceston front and centre.
"Sue has worked so hard for so many years, and is supported by a great team with all of the additional chaperones, crews, sponsors and members of the team that are going to come to Tasmania in July," he said.
"She's essentially is recreated this event two or three times because of COVID, and we can't wait to showcase Launceston to the world."
The competitions run from July 13 to 19.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner
