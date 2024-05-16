Claim patient died in single-paramedic ambulance sparks end solo shift call

Ambulance Tasmania is so short of staff it has begun sending solo paramedics out to calls - a practice that is unsafe for patients and stressful on workers, according to Greens politician Cecily Rosol.
The newly elected Bass MHA said in Question Time in state parliament on Thursday that ambulance officers working solo shifts experienced more danger and stress, and that at least one paramedic has told her they were quitting because of it.
Her question came as a union official said that a patient being transferred to hospital recently died in route, after suffering a medical episode that could not have been monitored by the single paramedic driver.
Ms Rosol asked Health Minister Guy Barnett whether he would sit down with the union to discuss solutions to the issue, including offering more pay to paramedics working solo shifts.
"Single-response shifts mean paramedics often can't give patients the care they need - at the scene itself, or when transporting them. If you're driving the ambulance, you can't monitor your patient," Ms Rosol said.
"Will you commit to sitting down with the union to figure out fair compensation for paramedics who work shifts alone?"
Mr Barnett refused to commit to any action, but said he would listen to representatives of the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU) during their upcoming monthly meeting.
HACSU state secretary Robbie Moore said he has previously raised the issue in meetings with Mr Barnett.
"We do support that there should be a payment for people doing solo shifts," he said.
"But we want to see it as a way of phasing out single-officer responses, because it's unsafe for paramedics and it's unsafe for patients."
He said in one recent incident, a single paramedic was driving a patient to hospital when the patient experienced a serious medical episode.
The paramedic, who was driving, was unable to attend to the patient, who subsequently died while en route.
"Now we won't know whether that would or wouldn't have occurred, but what we do know is that the patient would have had a lot better chance if they'd had somebody monitoring them."
He said he had made it clear during previous meetings with the government that the practice of single-officer ambulances ought to be ended.
The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.
