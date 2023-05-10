An image of duct tape wrapped around lighting machines at the Launceston General Hospital surgery theatres has emerged.
Labor and the Australian Nursing Midwifery Union have raised concerns about the situation. In response, the Department of Health has dismissed claims the equipment isn't up to scratch at the LGH.
A Department of Health spokesperson said the pictured operating theatre lighting equipment was fully operational.
Surgical services continue to be delivered unaffected.- Department of Health spokesperson
"Surgical services continue to be delivered unaffected," the Department of Health spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the pictured equipment showed tape was being used to conceal surface wear and tear.
They said it was being used as an interim measure while equipment was procured from overseas.
ANMF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd said its members raised the matter.
"What we understand is that the tape isn't covering general wear and tear," Ms Shepherd said.
"It's that the enamel on the lights is disintegrating."
Using tape on equipment in a theatre area is not best practice.- ANMF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd
She said union members held concerns regarding infection control because of the situation.
"All equipment needs to be functional and in a good state," she said.
"Using tape on equipment in a theatre area is not best practice."
Meanwhile, opposition Health Minister Anita Dow called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to replace the surgical lights at the LGH "as a matter of urgency".
"It is shocking to hear that under the Premier's watch, our healthcare workers are operating in these conditions, potentially putting Tasmanian lives at risk," Ms Dow said.
The need to upgrade lighting machines in surgical theatres at the LGH was initially raised in 2018 by nurses and was done so again in July last year.
Two of the theatres have had their lighting replaced. Ms Dow said three others, often used for after-hours surgeries, were yet to be upgraded.
It is shocking to hear that under the Premier's watch, our healthcare workers are operating in these conditions.- Opposition Health Minister Anita Dow
The Department of Health spokesperson said lighting equipment across LGH theatres was being replaced as part of the theatre refurbishment project.
The department didn't confirm the number of lighting equipment still needing to be replaced.
They said the equipment was regularly tested.
The Tasmanian government directed questions from The Examiner to the Department of Health.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
