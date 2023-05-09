The president of Tasmania's peak beekeeping body and the Natural Resources and Environment Department (NRE Tas) have urged beekeepers across the state to remain vigilant after detection of a highly damaging pest in the North-West.
Two small hive beetles have been detected in Devonport this year, one in March and one in May, prompting movement restrictions and checks of hives by biosecurity officers.
Tasmania Beekeepers Association president and owner of Australian Honey Products, Lindsay Bourke, said beekeepers were on edge about the second detection.
"It would be a shocking thing to have in Tasmania, we definitely don't want it," he said.
"We haven't got it and already it's causing problems for us."
The apiarist said the current restrictions around moving hives compounded existing problems like a poor honey season and an ongoing ban on importing queen bees and equipment from the mainland due to varroa mite detections in New South Wales.
Hives and some bee products cannot be moved in or out of the 15-kilometre restriction zone surrounding Devonport and those within the zone cannot be opened for harvest.
Bees and hives from outside the zone can be transported through the zone under the appropriate permit and NRE Tas advises the current detections do not mean the beetle has become established in Tasmania.
Mr Bourke said while the restrictions were vital to protecting the industry, it interfered with beekeepers' operations as they frequently moved their hives around the state.
The pest has a foothold on the mainland, however, Mr Bourke said circumstances in Tasmania were different as there were a smaller number of producers working with larger hives.
"There are three families here that produce half the honey for the state and we have a raft of smaller beekeepers as well," he said.
"The smaller beekeepers tend to go for a number of days collecting honey from beehives at various beehive sites and then they'll keep it for a week or two and then they'll extract it.
"If they get a small hive beetle, that unprotected honey sitting in the shed can get infected and slimed out."
'Sliming out' is the result of beetle larvae bringing yeast and other microorganisms into the hive, which causes honey to ferment and spoil.
An NRE Tas spokesperson said checks so far had focused on the 15-kilometre restriction zone, however, all Tasmanian beekeepers could do their bit to prevent the pest spreading.
"The recent detection of a second small hive beetle in Devonport is an example of our biosecurity system working," they said.
"While Biosecurity Tasmania will continue investigations ... with this detection, the response will now focus more on wild bee nests and unregistered beehives as all registered hives have been processed.
"Biosecurity Tasmania encourages all beekeepers to remain vigilant but, most importantly, ensure they are registered."
To register a hive, obtain a permit or find out more about current restrictions head to the NRE Tas website.
