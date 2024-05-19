Bite-size, world-class concerts to make Launceston debut

Lunch breaks aren't long enough to pack much in, and certainly not a world-class concert. That was until now.
The famed Tasmanian baroque outfit Van Diemen's Band will bring its 'Lunchbox Concerts' to Launceston's Princess Theatre for the first time in June.
The wide-ranging music series brings some of the state's best musicians to the north for short concerts that end "just in time for office workers to get back to their desks, or city shoppers to return to the fray".
"We're delighted to be in Launceston," said Julia Fredersdorff, Van Demon's Band's artistic director, a violinist in the show and the Lunchbox series curator.
"For our artists, we can now provide performance opportunities around the state."
The five-concert series - running at $10 per ticket - include a panoply of instruments, like mandolin, piano accordion. vintage saxophones and harpsichord, in addition to more standard classical fare.
First up on June 5 are performers Luke Plumb and James Crabb's blend of folk, world and mando-pop before Melbourne troupe Quercus Trio in the second concert on June 12, who are combining French horn, violin and piano.
On June 19, the Mini Van Diemen's Band - a "pocket-sized version" with a tempting selection of Baroque favourites - will join some special guests on stage.
Concert four on June 26 brings Xyris Quartet, the vintage saxophonist Benjamin Price, Jabra Latham, Thomas McKay and Eva Nilssen, to the stage to perform music by Bach alongside new Tasmanian works.
And the final concert, yet to be announced, is "a surprise", according to Fredersdorff.
"Sort of a mystery gift," she said.
"All will be revealed - and we promise the surprise will be worth the wait."
Van Diemen's Band's first four Lunchbox Concerts will run June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Princess Theatre. The fifth concert will be announced soon, with more information available at the Van Diemen's Band website.
Tickets are available by cash ($15) at the door, and $10 online per concert with a $50 pre-pay for the entire five-concert series.
