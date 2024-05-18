If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining? Giving you the entire story

Recently, a curious reader posed a thought-provoking question: 'Why do we often encounter many perspectives or voices in a single story? It can be quite perplexing and sometimes confusing.'
This query was regarding a particular story that featured the government's viewpoint, the opposition's stance, and an expert's analysis.
I was asked, "If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining?"
The truth is that a story is rarely a simplistic, one-sided affair. More often than not, it's a complex tapestry of multiple angles, and it's our responsibility to unravel it for you. This way, you can form your own informed opinion on the matter at hand.
That doesn't mean if one side is blatantly untrue, we still tell it. Or if we do tell it, we can't point out the fib.
For instance, at a press conference last year, Peter Dutton stated, "Look at what's happening in Canada, where 60 per cent of their energy source comes from nuclear; they pay half the electricity price that we do here." He appeared earnest and convincing, but his statement was incorrect. In reality, nuclear power accounts for only 15 per cent of Canada's electricity generation, and according to the latest OECD comparison, Canadian power prices are approximately two-thirds of those in Australia, not half. Our job in this instance was to either not report what he said or report it but get a recognised expert to give us accurate figures.
Rest assured, we still must present facts. We are committed to providing you with a comprehensive view, even if it means presenting conflicting viewpoints.
So, to use our readers' example, if we establish it is raining, we should tell you why and how long it is expected to last rather than have one side say it is raining and one say it isn't.
The news is sometimes complex. One side may counter another and believe their side is correct, which, of course, has the other side accusing them of being wrong. That's not always right, either. Believe me; I've seen plenty of stories in my time where two distinct differing opinions can still point to facts to prove their point.
For instance, in a political story, we might present the government's perspective; they believe they are correct, point to some facts and think that's it. Then, the opposition's perspective is sought, as we should give the right to reply, and their representative gives us some facts pointing out they are right. Who is telling the truth? That's often where providing quotes from an academic or a renowned expert and their analysis is the real 'balance' a story needs.
We don't always succeed; sometimes, it takes more than one article to give you, our valued reader, the entire story. You deserve the whole story, which we constantly endeavour to do.
