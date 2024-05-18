If it is raining, can't we just say it is raining? Giving you the entire story

For instance, at a press conference last year, Peter Dutton stated, "Look at what's happening in Canada, where 60 per cent of their energy source comes from nuclear; they pay half the electricity price that we do here." He appeared earnest and convincing, but his statement was incorrect. In reality, nuclear power accounts for only 15 per cent of Canada's electricity generation, and according to the latest OECD comparison, Canadian power prices are approximately two-thirds of those in Australia, not half. Our job in this instance was to either not report what he said or report it but get a recognised expert to give us accurate figures.