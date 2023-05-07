Launceston council to investigate measures to support vets

City of Launceston councillors welcomed Andrea Dawkins motion to support vets as they tackle wildlife welfare issues.
Cr Dawkins said road kill in Tasmania was becoming overwhelming and was a huge task on vets.
The notice of motion was to offer zero cost waste disposal fees for vets who disposed native wildlife.
Speaking to councillors during the meeting, Cr Dawkins said this motion was the least the council could do as vets face an increase in dealing with injured native wildlife.
She said this was not something vets would have considered to be an issue 10 years ago, but things had changed since, such as fewer vet students and more people having companion animals.
"That is causing a significant bottleneck in vets around the country," Cr Dawkins said.
"They have an incredibly high suicide rate, it's a high anxiety profession."
Cr Dawkins said the zero disposal fee was one way City of Launceston to assist vets - the "very least" they could do.
Other solutions will be investigated as the second part in the notice of motion.
The 2023-24 fees and charges were amended to reflect this zero fee change which was approved by councillors at the same meeting.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
