Launceston's Mitchell Langley wants to dispel the myths surrounding fostering, and urges others to also give it a go.
He and his wife Georgie Todman have been foster carers for seven years and have assisted two young people across that time.
His journey to becoming a carer started well before he was one.
"One main reason I decided I was interested is because I grew up next door to foster families," Mr Langley said.
"The two houses I grew up in, each were near foster families. That dispelled a lot of myths about foster kids and people in care."
Helping to home children without one was a natural fit, he said given he and his wife had decided they never wanted to have children of their own.
The process to become a foster carer involves intensive weekends with workshops and assessment to ensure its the right fit.
Mr Langley said there was a big focus on reflection.
"You're supported the entire way through it," he said.
"On reflection, it is a long process but you want it to be because you want it to be the right people."
The two young people the couple have homed have been in the 14-18 year-old age bracket, which Mr Langley said fit in well with their experiences with young people in their working career.
"The process of having someone move into your house is exciting, nerve wracking, anxiety inducing ... you try and create a perfect balance of things when they arrive," he said.
"What we've done [on the first night] with our two young men in our life is tell them it's your choice of a movie and takeaway.
"We're led by the young person. The two young men who have lived with us couldn't be more different. But it's awesome."
He said they have had really positive experiences as foster carers, doing so through Life Without Barriers.
"Life Without Borders are really supportive and we've always had a good relationships with them," he said.
"Both of our experiences have been really positive for the two-three years we've had the young person in our home."
Mr Langley said they aimed to create a welcoming environment for their young people, and for them to stay as long as they want to once they've reached 18.
"We get to have an amazing opportunity to have these young people be part of our life," he said.
The experience has led to Mr Langley's best friend, Lyndon Riggall to become a respite carer.
Mr Langley said after his friend had met and become friends with a young person in their care, Mr Riggall had made the decision to become a carer himself.
"It means on some weekends, our young person will go over to his house to chill out, watch movies or play PlayStation," he said.
He encouraged anyone with time, energy and something to offer young people to give it a try and give respite care a go.
"It might seem daunting or scary, but don't listen to the myths about foster kids," Mr Langley said.
"If you're interested, go to the information sessions held by Life Without Barriers ... a lot more foster carers are needed."
Anyone interested in finding out about being a carer can contact Life Without Barriers via carers@lwb.org.au or phone 1300 592 227.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
