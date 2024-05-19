'Really tough week' for Launceston striker following family tragedy

Former Launceston City striker Noah Mies has opened up about his emotional battle to help Kingborough continue a dream cup run.
With the Lions' Lightwood Park ground set to host the state's showpiece events this season, the men's and women's teams both fought through tough encounters against Launceston opponents on Saturday to ensure they would enjoy home-ground advantage.
The strength and finishing of Mies has been pivotal for the men's side despite the 25-year-old dealing with both the ongoing recovery of former housemate Tom Prince and the death of his grandfather Peter Mies this week.
"It was a really tough week," Mies said after helping Lions to a nail-biting 2-1 win at Riverside Olympic.
"Opa is one of my idols obviously and we had a really close relationship.
"It's been really tough for me and my family but we had a job to do today and I tried to put that aside and I think he'd be proud of us and we can go home happy."
A former player, coach, president and life member, Dutch-born City patron Peter Mies died on Tuesday, prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from across the Tasmanian soccer community.
Kingborough players wore black armbands at Windsor Park and Mies - who played all his junior soccer for City and Westside Devils - was clearly touched by the support.
The big centre-forward has also been a regular visitor to see Lions teammate Prince who continues his rehabilitation after collapsing in the Hobart Marathon in January.
Prince played his junior soccer at Riverside where his dad, Lynden, is assistant coach and brother, Will, was playing against Mies.
"Tommy is stable in his recovery and slowly getting there," Mies said of his long-time mate. "He's making good progress physically and mentally. It's a slow process but hopefully we'll see him at a game soon enough.
"He would have been watching on the livestream from the ward at the rehab unit. He'd be watching with an eager eye for sure."
Mies provided his trademark physical presence, aerial domination and powerful left foot in Saturday's victory, winning a second-half penalty and unfortunate to have a goal ruled out for offside.
The win completed a Launceston hat-trick for Kingborough who beat United 7-0 in round two and Mies' old club City 2-1 in the quarter-final.
For the second cup match running, the Lions came from behind to win, beating Olympic with a perfectly-placed last-minute Greg Downes free-kick.
"It was tough and a bit scrappy but we got there in the end and that's the main thing I suppose," Mies said.
"It's great to come back to Launceston to play and kudos to Riverside for making it this far.
"I love coming back up and seeing my family and now the team's into the final so great news. It'll be tough whoever we get - Glenorchy or Devonport - we'll have to be on our A-game but whoever it is we're really looking forward to it.
"Kingborough's great. The club itself, the culture as well as the team, is amazing. On-field I'm hoping for some success this year so we'll see how far we can go."
With ongoing work at KGV, Football Tasmania has confirmed that Lightwood Park will host the major statewide cup finals on Monday, June 10, with the women's decider at 1:30pm followed by the Lakoseljac Cup at 4pm.
Kingborough will feature in both cup finals after the women beat Launceston United 4-2 (aet) on Saturday, and sit third in both senior statewide leagues.
Devonport host Glenorchy in the second Lakoseljac Cup semi-final at 1pm on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.