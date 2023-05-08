The search for missing Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has entered its second week, with police repeating urgent appeals for information.
Launceston Inspector Craig Fox said investigators continued to pursue leads, however the 14-year-old was still out of contact with family and friends.
"Police continue to hold concerns for the welfare of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell who has now been missing from Launceston for a week," Inspector Fox said.
"Police investigations are ongoing, and a number of searches have been conducted over the weekend to locate Shyanne-Lee.
"Friends and family remain unable to contact Shyanne-Lee which is out of character for her."
Parents, friends and investigators have all appealed to Shyanne-Lee to make contact, and remind her that there are people who love and care for her.
Shyanne-Lee was last seen at Henry Street near the North Esk River in Launceston about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30.
Investigators said she had been staying at youth accommodation at Brisbane Street, and they believed she was walking to visit friends at Ravenswood at the time of her disappearance.
Police conducted an aerial search of the area she was last seen on May 4, which was followed by an aquatic search involving divers on May 5.
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
CCTV and dash camera footage of the Henry Street area the night she disappeared is also sought, as this can help police piece together her movements or identify any people she was with.
Anyone with information for police is asked to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au - quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Information can be provided anonymously.
