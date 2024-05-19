The Examiner
Man charged, another in hospital following Devonport pedestrian crash

Sarah Fittock
Sarah Fittock
May 19 2024 - 10:12am
Pedestrian and vehicle involved in a crash at Devonport. File Picture.
A 42-year-old Spreyton man has been charged with assault and driving with a suspended licence following an incident at Devonport yesterday, police say.

