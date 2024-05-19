Man charged, another in hospital following Devonport pedestrian crash

A 42-year-old Spreyton man has been charged with assault and driving with a suspended licence following an incident at Devonport yesterday, police say.
Tasmania police allege the man intentionally drove a white Toyota Hilux into a 52-year-old Devonport man on Rose Court, striking him twice.
The men are known to each other, police say.
Police said the Devonport man was taken to Launceston General Hospital with chest injuries and remains in a stable condition.
The Spreyton man was also charged with unrelated drug offences and is expected to appear in an out-of-hours session at the Devonport Magistrates court today.
Rose Court and part of Best Street were closed off by police for a short time as an investigation and forensic processing of the scene unfolded.
Police have asked anyone with information of CCTV footage of the incident to call 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Earlier:
A pedestrian has reportedly been involved in a crash on Best Street at Devonport, police say.
Police and emergency services are currently on the scene where a man has sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to keep away from Best Street and Rose Court, if possible.
Police have said they will stay at the scene for some time to make enquiries and conduct examinations.
More to come.
