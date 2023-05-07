The Examiner
Addicts say prescription opioids sold by gamblers, cancer patients

By Isabel Bird
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:09am, first published 4:30am
'Knocking on death's door': pharmaceutical opioid addiction exposed
Gamblers selling their legal opioid prescriptions to fund their habits, cancer patients handing out unneeded painkiller medications, and hospital-discarded pharmaceutical drugs reaching the hands of addicts. ISABEL BIRD takes a brief look at the world of pharmaceutical opioid addictions in Tasmania.

