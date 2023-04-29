In 1996, the Port Arthur massacre shook Australia to its core. The massacre left 35 people dead and many injured.
In the wake of the tragedy, the federal government orchestrated a severe crackdown on firearms by introducing the National Firearms Agreement, outlawing automatic and semi-automatic rifles, as well as pump-action shotguns.
Led by Prime Minister John Howard, more than 700,000 weapons were surrendered to police and destroyed as part of a national gun buyback scheme.
Friday, April 28, marked the 27th anniversary of the massacre.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commemorated the anniversary during his announcement of funding for the UTAS Stadium.
"I pay my respects on behalf of all of us here, for whom today will be a difficult day," he said.
"Today is 27 years since the Port Arthur massacre, and our heart goes out to all those who will be grieving again.
"It isn't something where the distance of time makes a difference on how hard today will be felt. So on behalf of the Commonwealth, I acknowledge all of the great Tasmanians who will be doing it tough today."
READ MORE:
Mr Albanese reflected on the significance of the date and the lasting impact the massacre had on the nation.
"It's now 27 years since Australia's worst mass shooting, yet the shock of it has barely softened, and the sadness of it will never fade," he said.
"35 lives were stolen that day, 35 futures ended. The youngest were sisters, Alannah and Madeline, aged just 3 and 6.
"Our hearts go out to all the survivors and to everyone who lost someone and never stopped feeling the loss. Our hearts go out to all the first responders who arrived at a scene nothing could have prepared them for."
Mr Albanese recognised the strength of all Australians in the wake of the tragedy.
"And our hearts go out to the wider Tasmanian community. You came together with such love and resilience," he said.
"May your resilience never be so tested again. And may we as a nation never lose the resolve to make sure it isn't.
"On this day, remember them all and celebrate them as they were in life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.