The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Tenants' Union of Tasmania and Julie Collins welcome National Cabinet legislation

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 29 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins welcomed the National Cabinet announcement. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins welcomed the National Cabinet announcement. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Renters advocates across the state welcome the National Cabinet announcement to strengthen residential tenancy legislation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.