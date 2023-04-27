Tasmania's quest for an AFL team has not been a short one.
That dream is likely to become a reality at the weekend, when it is understood Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the government will commit $240 million to allow the Macquarie Point stadium to be built.
The journey to the announcement has been a long one and we have taken a look back at some of the key points along the way.
The formation of the Tasmanian AFL Taskforce was a pivotal moment in the state's quest to join the elite competition.
The Taskforce, which was announced by the government, was led by businessman Brett Godfrey and included Grant O'Brien, Julie Kay, Paul Eriksson, James Henderson, Adam Sproule and Launceston's Errol Stewart.
At the time, Stewart said the group was put together "to look at the best way forward" and what was needed to not just achieve an AFL side "but one that will be successful in the long term for Tasmania".
"United We Stand" was the Taskforce's first national campaign and reached 50,000 signatures of support a little more than a month after it was launched.
Taskforce chair Godfrey, at the time, hoped the support would "send a number of messages to the AFL about the positives of a Tasmanian team".
Godfrey's big message around the campaign was to show unity and "discredit those who continue to say the state is hopelessly divided".
Six months after the Taskforce was formed, it delivered its report and business plan to the state government.
The some 200-page document recommended that the government should seek "an opportunity to present to the AFL Commissioners the case for Tasmania's inclusion to the AFL and AFLW".
If a provisional AFL licence was granted, the funding to establish a team was estimated to be $45 million with $12 to $15 million to be allocated to pre-operational club administrative staff; and $20 to $30 million for high-performance player facilities.
It was also recommended that the long-term aspiration of a Tasmanian AFL team should be build a roofed CBD-based multi-purpose facility in Hobart.
After months of waiting, the Tasmanian Legislative Council issued its report on the state's bid for an AFL licence, and found that the decision to establish a team would lie solely with the AFL Commission.
It also found that the economic benefit of a Tasmanian AFL team would be around $110 million per year and create more than 300 jobs.
Long-serving Geelong president Colin Carter was appointed by the AFL to review the business case put forward by the Taskforce in the state's quest for the 19 licence.
Just four months later, Carter completed his report that gave Tasmania three options; to become the 19th AFL team, to have a team relocate from Melbourne, or to have Melbourne club be involved in a club sharing agreement with Tasmania.
Macquarie Point became a hot topic when the state government finished its feasibility study into a new stadium.
Then premier Peter Gutwein, in March, proposed a purpose-built stadium should be built at Regatta Point subject to approval from stakeholders and the AFL.
AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan had been complementary about Tassie's bid for the 19th licence and in June, said that the new Hobart stadium was a must for the bid.
The Tasmanian government, at the time, had pledged $150 million for the bid, including $50 million in a high performance centre and $10 million per year for a decade.
The $750 million stadium became a sticking point for the AFL Commission and the remaining 18 clubs.
ALSO IN NEWS:
It was at that time that the AFL championed the state's lobbying of the federal government for the funds to help build the new stadium.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff also announced that his government would commit $12 million per year for a decade rather than the $10 million initially proposed.
Premier Rockliff confirmed that an in-principle agreement had been reached with the AFL.
The agreement covered the "key commercial terms to bring a Tasmanian team into the AFL" with some work still to be done at the time.
McLachlan confirmed earlier this year that the AFL would invest $360 million in a new Tasmanian club from now until the end of its first decade of existence, if funding is secured for a new stadium.
The tri-partisan agreement between the Liberals, Labor and Greens came to an end on April 22 when Greens leader Cassy O'Connor confirmed it would no longer support the state's AFL bid.
Less than a week later, it is understood the Prime Minister will travel to Hobart to announce that the federal government will commit the necessary funds to build a new stadium, and secure the 19th AFL licence for Tasmania.
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.