Friends of Palestine and the University of Tasmania (UTAS) dispute claims made by the Australian Jewish Association that an upcoming lecture is "anti-Semitic".
Held on May 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the UTAS Newnham Campus, the lecture is organised by the Friends of Palestine and supported by the University of Tasmania to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba.
The Nakba, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, is the term used by Palestinian Arabs to describe the mass displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of the state of Israel from 1947 to 1949.
University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said it is critical to protect freedom of speech.
"The University of Tasmania is providing a venue for the May 13 event, which is organised and run by the Friends of Palestine Tasmania, in line with our policy on academic freedom and free speech," he said.
"The protection of freedom of speech is critical in enabling a community to discuss, debate, and explore ideas and events from a range of perspectives.
"As a university, we support the freedom of speech of Dr Adel Yousif, a Palestinian Tasmanian and member of the university community, to tell his family's story and offer his perspective on events that shaped their lives."
Friends of Palestine president Peta Fitzgibbon said it was important to recognise the significance of the anniversary, even here in Launceston.
"The event is a peaceful, educational talk and is not a demonstration against Israel, nor is it anti-Israel in any capacity," she said.
"It is commemorating the disposition of the Palestinians and recognising the reality of what took place, with the goal of promoting justice and peace.
"The anniversary is set to be commemorated around Australia and indeed around the world. The UN in New York will also be holding an event, so I don't see why we can't host an event too."
