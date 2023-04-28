The Examiner
UTAS and Friends of Palestine respond to claims made by the Australian Jewish Association

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Held on May 13 from 4pm to 6pm at the UTAS Newnham campus, the lecture is organised by the Friends of Palestine and supported by the University of Tasmania.
Friends of Palestine and the University of Tasmania (UTAS) dispute claims made by the Australian Jewish Association that an upcoming lecture is "anti-Semitic".

