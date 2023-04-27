Only a week into her studies at AMC, student Katie Forbes said she felt "violated and frustrated" when thieves broke into her beloved 1970s Volkswagen Beetle early on Anzac Day morning.
Mrs Forbes' car was one of 30 cars hit during a spate of break-ins at the University of Tasmania Newnham campus.
"It just seems like a senseless act of vandalism," she said.
"All up, they stole around $3000 worth of tools from my car, smashed my driver-side quarter window, and damaged the panel and chrome work on my front driver door when they tried to pry the door frame open.
"And for what? Some second-hand tools?
"It's hard enough to be studying, learning something new, and to be away from home and your loved ones and then to have to deal with an invasion of privacy like this."
Originally from Harvey Bay in Queensland, Mrs Forbes drove her beetle to Tasmania to study for a Certificate III in maritime operations.
READ MORE:
"It's a tough introduction to life here," she said.
"I know it's a one-in-a-million type of thing to happen, and it's not a reflection of the people in Launceston, but it doesn't make you feel very welcome.
"I was thinking about doing further study here after my course is complete, but now, I'm not too sure about it."
Despite the theft of her tools, Mrs Forbes said she feels lucky "they didn't take everything".
"My ignition barrel was also damaged during the break-in, meaning they tried to steal my car," she said.
"But fortunately, they weren't able to because of anti-theft mechanisms.
"It's really sheer luck I had it in place that morning because I usually don't bother."
Mrs Forbes said the encounter had left her on edge.
"I love my car and now I don't feel safe having it out in the open," she said.
"At night, every noise or bump in the night makes me anxious it's going to be damaged or broken into again.
"I just hope Tasmania Police are able to investigate the burglaries and find out who did it so it doesn't happen again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.