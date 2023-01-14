Bureau issues fire warning as winds are set to increase

Temperatures in Tasmania reached well past 30 degrees yesterday, but are expected to become 10 to 15 degrees cooler today.
Despite that significant decrease, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned that stronger winds are expected, which combined with dry surfaces - caused by a lack of rain recently - could create the possibility of bushfires.
Meteorologist Luke Johnston said Tasmania was experiencing a common pattern during the summer months in which the hot and dry temperature is replaced by cooler, and vice versa.
"This is something we normally do see here, but this time it's not bringing much rain with it," he said.
"For the remainder of the month, it's not looking overly wet, and for the next couple of weeks there are no strong signals to suggest a large rain event, so the drying that we've seen in the soils and fuels around the state is likely to continue in most areas for the rest of January."
Deputy State Fire Commander for Tasmania Fire Service Claudio Muench said his organisation, as well as Parks and Wildlife, and Sustainable Timber Tasmania, had been preparing for this weekend with incident management teams.
He also said fire crews, the SES, and Tasmania Police were on standby all around the state until next Tuesday, while several aircrafts had also been strategically placed around the state.
"We've had some vegetation fires already occur around the state and there was recently an aircraft deployed to the northern region, and crews were able to keep that fire contained," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.