Tasmania Police welcomes 21 new constables into their force

Tasmania Police has welcomed 21 new constables into its ranks following an intensive 31-week training course at the academy in Rokeby.
Six of those graduates will be headed to Launceston.
The influx marks the highest number of police officers Tasmania has ever had - 1480 - and will be followed by another 77 recruits that are currently in training.
Four additional courses are set to begin later this year.
Acting Commander Nikala Parsons said the recruits represented a wide demographic.
"The new constables range in age from 19 to 51 and include tradespeople, firefighters, and a number of people with backgrounds in customer service," Acting Commander Parsons said.
"We are recruiting more than ever, so if you have considered applying, now is the time.
"[The new recruits] will start in the job at various stations around Tasmania, with three going to the Northern District, five to Western District and nine to the Southern District."
Constable Jessie Gibson was awarded the Dux of the course, followed by Constable Paul Dodd as runner-up.
Brand new graduate Constable Lisa O'Toole knows the Launceston community well, having lived there before for some time.
Constable O'Toole is also a new recipient of the University of Tasmania's Emerging Leader Award.
"I think it's very important to commit to actually police your own community and be aware of the vulnerable people who live there and need assistance," Constable O'Toole said.
"And that's one of the reasons I joined the police force; I wanted to help people keep Tasmania safe.
"But also give everybody the best opportunity I can. Everybody has their bad days and good days, and I want to make sure that I always serve them on their best day or their worst day."
Anyone interested in applying to become a police officer can apply via the Tasmania Police's website.
Several information sessions are also offered in various districts.
More information about those sessions is listed on the Tasmania Police website.
