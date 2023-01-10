The Health and Community Services Union claims the state government has been caught out on the relocation of Launceston General Hospital's helipad to Launceston Airport.
The union's assistant state secretary Lucas Digney said he understood that the Health Department had been given plenty of warning by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to rectify the situation.
"What's been reported to us is that around November of last year CASA advised them that the helipad at LGH would, on the introduction of their revised regulations for medical aircraft, not be compliant," he said.
"It's unclear what, if anything, the department did upon receiving that advice from CASA."
While he said there was no concrete evidence, Mr Digney was informed CASA notified the health department mid-way through 2022.
"CASA was talking to them in June last year, saying that it was coming down the line and that Launceston's helipad was going to be battling, and what are you going to do?" Mr Digney said.
He also claimed that the department never contacted HACSU in relation to the helipad.
"They never once got in contact or consulted with us, and we represent all of the paramedics for Ambulance Tasmania," Mr Digney said.
"We expected to be notified as soon as they were aware that things were going to have to change but, as we speak, I still haven't been invited to any discussion with the department."
Despite the updated regulations and Rotorlift Aviation's compliance with them, he said the blame for the temporary relocation should be directed towards the health department.
"Any blame for this lies squarely at the feet of the department and those responsible for infrastructure within the Health Department," he said.
"I think they seriously dropped the ball. I think that there's been an omission."
Mr Digney continued by outlining the consequences of the airport substitute.
"For a patient who's either seriously or critically unwell, it's minutes," he said.
"Minutes can be the difference between a good outcome for that patient, or a catastrophic outcome for that patient and their family."
The Health Department in a statement claimed the temporary relocation had been forced by Rotorlift, who deemed the helipad unsafe for their pilots, even though it could be used until December 2023.
"Rotorlift was required to review their safety management system, we understand it is as a result of this risk assessment that Rotorlift made the decision not to operate from the LGH helipad beyond December 2022," it said. Rotorlift chose not to comment on the issue.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
