Meg Igglesden is returning to the country of her birth 20 years after she was adopted by Launceston parents Cecily and John Igglesdon.
At just six months old, Ms Igglesden arrived in Tasmania all the way from South Korea shortly before the Christmas of 2002 and has never gone back until now.
She was full of emotions ahead of her flight.
"I'm pretty scared for the flight, but I'm also a little bit nervous about how I'm going to feel when I'm surrounded by a lot of people who look like me," she said.
"I've never really experienced that before.
"Growing up, there's always been a bit of alienation because I'm the only Asian girl in this very white populated town.
"I feel like I'm going to feel at home, but also alienated in my home country as well because deep down I'm a Launceston girl, so I feel like I'm going to feel a little bit pulled two ways.
"That's a bit of a terrifying thing to think about."
Despite the decidedly nervous outlook, Ms Igglesden said she was excited to experience a part of her identity that she had never felt before.
"I've always wanted to go back and kind of find my culture and find where we it all began," she said.
"It's really exciting and really daunting going back, but I think it'll be the best for me, so I can find out everything about myself and about where I came from.
"I'm glad I'm doing it with my dad and one of my best friends. I'm going to be documenting a lot of the journey just in my journals and my notebooks.
"It's something that I've always wanted to do. It's something that I'm scared to do, but I'm really excited to take it on."
