The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Tasmania Police Commissioner Donna Adams to crackdown on unregistered guns

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
January 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police Commissioner Donna Adams will target unregistered firearms in her first full year at the helm.

Sitting before a Tasmania Police recruitment panel in 1986, Donna Adams thought she'd blown her interview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.