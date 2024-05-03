Sunny weather, huge crowds and Gumboot Day awards dominated Agfest Day Two

Sunny weather, huge crowds and a gumboot awards ceremony dominated Agfest's second day.
The state's biggest annual agriculture festival drew a who's who of the Tasmanian agriculture community, prominent politicians, and an enthusiastic crowd.
The three-day event celebrates agriculture, innovation, and community spirit and is one of the state's most prominent festivals annually.
The grounds offer exhibitions, high-technology, animal shows, locally produced retail stalls and more.
The event is a journey through Tasmania's agriculture world, where families can hang out, kids can explore, and local businesses can be supported.
This year's crowd favourite was the Gumboot Day awards, which saw a tie between a young teenage girl and an entire family win the coveted free helicopter ride award.
Agfest Sponsorship Manager Ros Ress said, "This year, we introduced Gumboot Day, encouraging everyone to wear their gumboots to Agfest on Friday in recognition of the challenges our young people face.
"We know gumboots are not the most comfortable footwear, but a good pair of socks makes a difference.
"It's the same for our young people-the boots represent life's challenges and the socks the wonderful RAW wellbeing officers," Ms Ress said.
Patrons who decorated their gumboots participated in Agfest's first parade in the Tas Petroleum Central Arena.
"We had 25 participants who had gone to a lot of trouble to decorate their boots, so the judges had a really hard time choosing a winner.
"Thank you to Rotor-Lift Aviation for donating four helicopter tickets. Ultimately, we needed five, as two entries could not be split. We hope to build on this initiative again next year," Ms Ress said.
The joint winner, the Smith family from Burnie, wore popular Australian animation show 'Bluey' themed gumboots, which were brightly coloured and covered in glitter.
"It took about five hours to put these custom-made gumboots together and a house full of glitter," Teagan
Smith said.
Co-winner Adysyn Nicholson, 13 of Smithon, said it was amazing to win the award and is excited to take the helicopter ride.
Adysyn designed her boots, which were colourfully decorated with the help of her mother.
"I just want to shout out to my mum because she is the one who bought all the stuff to go on the boots and to Dad who bought the glue."
Agfest returns for one more day with tickets available on their website and limited EFTPOS-only sales at the gate. "Don't wait in line. Buy online!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.