'Very proud' homegrown Lilydale star to reach 200 games as a Demon

When Thane Bardenhagen joined Lilydale Football Club at age five, it would have been difficult to predict just how distinguished a career he would have.
And seven premierships, three league and six club best and fairests, eight team of the year selections (including seven in a row), a Matthew Richardson Medal for State League rookie of the year and a team of the decade selection later, it is clear the on-baller has made the most of his exceptional talent.
Having played and won flags in the now-defunct North Eastern Football Union and the TSL - where he played for South Launceston and Western Storm, Bardenhagen has become a titan of the NTFA division one, winning yet more silverware as player and coach.
It's a wrap sheet which the homegrown Demon was able to reflect on ahead of his 200th senior game for the club on Saturday.
"It's something I'm obviously really proud of," he said of reaching the milestone.
"From a leadership perspective, coaching the 2017 (NTFA division one) grand final, that was a great achievement for myself. Other than that, the TSL 2013 premiership, I won the Matthew Richardson Medal ... and I got to represent the state in 2014."
Having played for Lilydale in all but three seasons of his career, Bardenhagen explained why he continued to remain in the blue and red.
"It's just the community feel, I've got family out there, I grew up with all the boys out there, I went to school with them as well, it's just a really good community club," he said.
"Obviously, it's not a big population, but we've had some really talented footballers come through the club in the last 20-25 years, like AFL players, some really good State League-level players and I think we've got a sense of pride about that, that we're batting above average."
And while he has proven himself as a more than comfortable at the division one level - he has made team of the season every year he has played - the 32-year-old said his "competitive edge" has kept him going.
He added that with a suite of younger players joining the squad recently, he has found enjoyment through working with close friend and Lilydale coach Corey Lockett.
While the inside-mid has done plenty of winning at Lilydale, his 200th for the club is no certainty to add to that tally, with third-placed East Coast proving to be early-season finals contenders.
Bardenhagen said it was important that the Demons' depth performed well if they were to win.
A match which could shape ladder positions come September, Bardenhagen stressed the side were fully-focused on ensuring they were in the best position possible to win another flag, before the association restructures its league system in 2025.
But he did admit the prospect of playing clubs from the premier division going forward was exciting.
"We're not too worried about the future yet, we're worried about what's happening internally, making sure we're strong because if something changes next year, we're up for it," he said.
"We always love a challenge, so if we get to play against some more experienced teams that come down from the league above, then so be it, we'll embrace that."
Lilydale host East Coast at 2pm on Saturday.
