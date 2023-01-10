The Examiner
Three men now charged with murder in relation to Granton death

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:23pm
Police have charged two additional men with murder in relation to the death of a 26-year-old prisoner, Nicholas Scott.

