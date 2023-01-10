Police have charged two additional men with murder in relation to the death of a 26-year-old prisoner, Nicholas Scott.
A 44-year-old man from Moonah and 21-year-old man from Collinsvale have both been charged with murder and will appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court.
The police investigation is ongoing in relation to the murder of Nicholas Scott who had escaped Prison custody.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
