The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

International Day of the Midwife: LGH midwives gather at City Park

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated May 3 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGH midwives gather to walk around Launceston's City Park for International Day of the Midwife. Picture by Paul Scambler
LGH midwives gather to walk around Launceston's City Park for International Day of the Midwife. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston General Hospital midwives gathered today at City Park for the annual walk to celebrate International Day of the Midwife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.