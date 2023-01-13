The Examiner
Controversial drought grant withdrawn

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated January 13 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 6:00pm
The Birchalls car park which was formerly the site for a Creative Precinct

A $10 million Federal Government grant that was to have helped fund the $90 million Creative Precinct on the Birchalls car park has been withdrawn after the City of Launceston council was unable to reach a funding agreement and a December 31 completion deadline passed.

