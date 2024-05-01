'No doubt': Spotters present new evidence of Tasmanian Tiger's existence

A group of Northern Tasmanians are convinced the thylacine still exists, and are on the tail of a $1.25 million prize for proving the fact.
Riverside's Ian Peck claimed he encountered Tasmanian tigers twice in the late 1970s.
On one occasion he was out deer hunting - shuffling along the ground to get closer to a stag - when he crawled over a sleeping thylacine.
The ensuing scuffle left him with a bruised cheek and teeth marks in his rifle.
Another time he was hunting on private property in Tasmania's midlands when he heard unusual 'yipping' noises.
He came up on a bank and spotlighted two tigers playfighting - "sitting on their bum like kangaroos and yapping at one another".
"I had the scope on the right hand side there but I wouldn't shoot it," he said.
"[It was] then I realised there was no way I was going to shoot one - they were too precious so I never went out spotlighting again."
He told the property owners about his encounter the following morning, and they began having an argument in front of him.
Finally, one of them came and spoke to him.
"He was a big man and he grabbed me by the shirt and lifted me up out of my chair and shook the hell out of me," Mr Peck said.
"I thought he was going to job me and I didn't know what was going on, I had no idea, it was so strange.
"He said 'you will swear not to tell anyone what I'm going to tell you'. And I'd have sworn black and blue - I was frightened of him because he'd gone completely off.
"He said 'what you saw was a Tasmanian tiger, there's four of them'."
Mr Peck kept his promise until the final property owner died last year, but has since broken his silence.
"I've taken the manager of the wildlife department and showed [the location] to them because if I drop dead ... all this information is lost," he said.
Mr Peck fronted a community presentation at the West Tamar Council on Wednesday.
Speaking to about a dozen people - many of whom have thylacine sightings of their own - Mr Peck presented 48 images that have been taken over the past 10-odd years.
Captured by a set of 60 privately-owned night-time cameras, the images were compelling, but did not convince everyone in the room that the creatures in shot were definitely thylacines.
However, Mr Peck and others presented evidence that the animals in shot were clearly not kangaroos, cats or others with similar features.
Mr Peck said capturing clear, front-on or side-on images was highly improbable given tigers are most active at night and prefer occupying dense bushland.
"You'd be lucky - they're in the bush to start with and it's not lawn at all - it's scrub," he said.
"There's no doubt about it at all - they're out there. There's three distinct areas that we know they are there."
In 2005, National Geographic offered a major cash incentive for anyone who could prove the tiger still exists.
An article from last year said the $1.25 million prize was still unclaimed.
Mr Peck said he and several others had sent the photos to America last year, and planned to provide Colossal - National Geographic's technical partner - with DNA evidence when a representative arrives in Tasmania this month.
There have been 171 recorded Tasmanian tiger sightings since 1960 - 24 years after the last known tiger died in captivity - including 17 since 2000.
A new study released this time last year found there was a "very small chance" the thylacine still exists in Tasmania.
"The results showed that extinction likely occurred within four decades after the last capture, so around the 1940s to 1970s," said Barry Brook, research lead and University of Tasmania professor of environmental sustainability.
"But we found, through further analysis, that extinction might have been as recent as the late 1980s to early 2000s, with a very small chance that it still persists in the remote south-western wilderness areas."
