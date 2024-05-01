Opening hours to be cut at 14 regional libraries, union says

Opening hours are set to be cut at regional libraries across the state, the Community and Public Sector Union claims.
The union has claimed that these cuts would likely affect 14 libraries, including those at Beaconsfield, Oatlands and Sheffield.
Additionally, Rosebery Library could have its opening hours cut by 50 per cent.
The union has said these plans result from Libraries Tasmania's resources being overstretched and that cutting services in regional towns is the only way to meet city service demands.
A 2023 Solving Illiteracy in Australia report stated Tasmania had the highest proportion of 15 to 74-year-olds reading at a level two or below, with 50 per cent of the state's population having inadequate reading skills for daily life needs.
Libraries offer various services besides book lending, including support for adult literacy programs, printing, meeting room hire for community groups, research services, and educational programs for children and adults.
According to CPSU, these changes to public library opening hours will commence from July 2024.
A Department for Education, Children and Young People (DECYP) spokesperson said opening hours across all 46 public libraries in Tasmania are being reviewed to provide better, more significant opportunities for Tasmanians to access their libraries outside of normal 9am to 5pm business hours.
"Libraries Tasmania is currently consulting with staff and stakeholders," the spokesperson said.
"However, no decisions have been made about proposed changes to opening times."
The DECYP spokesperson said the proposed changes would increase opening hours across Tasmania, including opening many more libraries on Saturdays and opening Hobart and Launceston libraries on Sundays.
"The proposed changes are based on current library use, areas of population growth and community desire to access Libraries Tasmania's collections, programs and services," they said.
Tasmania's major public sector union, Community and Public Sector Union, has called on the premier to reverse the planned cuts that it says will directly impact these local communities, library workers, and their families.
The union's industrial director Natalie Jones said all Tasmanians, regardless of their postcode, should be able to access public library services.
"Libraries Tasmania workers impacted will have their pay packets slashed or have been told they can pick up hours at other libraries, but they will have to travel great distances at their own expense during a cost-of-living crisis," she said.
"Workers who need to travel to another library will be out-of-pocket and no commitments have been made so far about how they will be supported despite being some of the lowest paid.
"Libraries are the heart of many regional towns; they are one of the only remaining indoor public spaces protected from the weather and are a safe space for many in our communities."
The CPSU wrote to the premier seeking his commitment to not reduce library opening hours, but are yet to receive a response.
"Right now, our libraries need investment, not a reallocation of resources that pits regional communities against cities," Ms Jones said.
"If we can fund a stadium, then we can find the resources to fund libraries. With the lowest literacy rates in the country, no library should have its opening hours cut.
"The CPSU welcomes increasing library hours in cities that will meet growing demand, but the premier must adequately resource Libraries Tasmania so this isn't at the expense of regional towns.
