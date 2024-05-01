The Examiner
Have Your Say

Wonderful solar powered lanterns being attached to Launceston street poles

May 2 2024 - 9:23am
Picture by Paul Scambler.
Picture by Paul Scambler.

LOVING those wonderful solar powered lanterns being attached to street poles. An art installation that's very illuminating, cost effective, out of the way of vandalism and a much needed win win that celebrates Launceston's historical charm that is disappearing fast. Tourists and historical heritage, don't they go hand in hand?

