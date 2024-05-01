Wonderful solar powered lanterns being attached to Launceston street poles

LOVING those wonderful solar powered lanterns being attached to street poles. An art installation that's very illuminating, cost effective, out of the way of vandalism and a much needed win win that celebrates Launceston's historical charm that is disappearing fast. Tourists and historical heritage, don't they go hand in hand?
Taking it all a step further, I suggest all small businesses are invited to sponsor part of their costs. A hanging banner underneath to promote contributors. A leading hardware business could donate or provide a magnificent discount on ready-made-lanterns and their solar panel, etc.
Imagine street banners in colours that complement the art installation throughout our city streets? Wow, the instant gratification would become known across Australia! A positive gathering of those elusive dollars into cash registers!
This art installation would not be difficult to implement, it takes initiative for an organisation like Launceston Central to take up the challenge and would definitely contribute to opening up many doors on marketing our inner city. Other clever artists could come to the party offering up terrific ideas that benefit all retailers and small businesses. Even, dare I say, graffiti artists could be invited to become involved in painting up art that ties in with the theming.
And don't we all need this to happen sooner than later, what with interest rates predicted to go up, it's going to become extremely difficult for many retailers to survive!
Shine on Launceston, shine on!
Bruce Webb, Launceston
WILL AI (Artificial Intelligence) text generated letters proliferate to eventually replace newspaper reader's contribution of considered and original thought?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IN A comment piece in The Sunday Examiner (April 28), Senator Helen Polley proudly said that Labor has banned single-use vapes. But they're not taking the same approach to cigarettes. Senator Polley is right to point out that the Gillard Government introduced plain packaging on tobacco - so why aren't we looking at similar laws for vapes instead of bans?
I've had loved ones who have used vapes to get off smokes. I've seen it work firsthand, and I know their story isn't unique. I firmly believe in adults having the ability to make their own choices, including buying a vape if they want to. No they're not good for your health, but neither is smoking, alcohol or coffee. I don't see the Federal Government trying to ban those things.
Regulating vapes would put money back into the government's piggybank and back into healthcare. Surely that makes more sense than creating an environment for black markets to grow.
Tammy Tyrrell, Launceston
AS A former member of our Australian Defence Forces (Royal Australian Air Force) I found Richard Cooke's call for there to be some sort 'national service' (The Examiner, April 20) to be one that clearly does not know about what the standards demanded of our heroic service men and women are.
Defence personnel are highly trained professionals who voluntarily enlist to do what they do. Our defence forces are no place for malcontents who do not want to be there. And it is not the 'job' for our defence forces to be providing rehabilitation and education for people who have committed criminal offences or seeking some direction in life.
To suggest otherwise is simply absurd and demonstrates a clear lack of knowledge about what our defence forces are there for.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
THERE are two contributors whose columns in The Examiner I particularly enjoy. One, of course, is the evergreen Barry Prismall, the other Garry Linnell. Both are pithy, witty and always an entertaining read.
Garry's article on the Internet caught my eye on Saturday (April 27) and shows just how the high ideals of one person can be shot down in flames. It can be an absolute mine of information for people like me, with items on my particular interests of palaeontology and history generally keeping me up-to-date with little effort. However, it is unfortunately also a cesspool of pornography, perversions and political extremism and, as The Trump would say, "False Nooze" and a trap for the unwary. It has become the Worldwide Web of Weirdos.
Truly, as one of the Wright brothers said of flight in the first world war, "What a dream it was. What a nightmare it has become".
Richard Hill, Newstead
