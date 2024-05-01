Wonderful solar powered lanterns being attached to Launceston street poles

Garry's article on the Internet caught my eye on Saturday (April 27) and shows just how the high ideals of one person can be shot down in flames. It can be an absolute mine of information for people like me, with items on my particular interests of palaeontology and history generally keeping me up-to-date with little effort. However, it is unfortunately also a cesspool of pornography, perversions and political extremism and, as The Trump would say, "False Nooze" and a trap for the unwary. It has become the Worldwide Web of Weirdos.