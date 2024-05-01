The Examiner
Old friends build Hydro Tasmania a new 'power station' by plundering the past

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 2 2024 - 9:30am
Friends George Smith and Stan Mather, a former TasHydro Engineer, with the control panels for their new Waddamana diorama coming to Agfest. Picture supplied
For the past three months, George Smith has modelled out a snapshot from Tasmania's yesteryear as a passion project, drawing on the memories of a dear, 92-year-old friend.

Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

