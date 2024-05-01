Old friends build Hydro Tasmania a new 'power station' by plundering the past

For the past three months, George Smith has modelled out a snapshot from Tasmania's yesteryear as a passion project, drawing on the memories of a dear, 92-year-old friend.
Now his special labour of love - a meticulously rendered model depicting busy workers constructing one of the state's first hydro power stations - is coming to Agfest.
Mr Smith's Wadammana Power Station diorama - which he created alongside former Hydro Tasmania engineer Stan Mather - will debut as part of Hydro Tasmania's interactive Main Street display.
Viewed through portholes in vintage, 1950s control panels from Lake Echo Power Station, the meticulously crafted captures the construction of Hydro Tasmania's first hydropower station, Waddamana, in 1916.
Mr Smith said he built the diorama for the major event to show children an "interesting point of difference" between their modern life of computer screens and the pastoral past and industry of the township, all in a form removed from the digital world and brought into the real.
"It's more of a feeling of what was there," he said.
"And kids love miniature things."
The Central Highlands town was a once flourishing site of industry with more than 100 inhabitants in the early 1900s, consisting of families and workers at the hydropower station.
But in 1995, the town's last power station was decommissioned and residents moved away - now it has a population of two. The site was subsequently added to the Tasmanian Heritage Register in 2014 for its role in "shaping the Tasmania we know today".
Waddamana has since become a tourist site, with much of its original machinery restored - like its Pelton wheel turbines and steep piping - and historic photography adorning its walls.
The two men spent months working on the diorama, with Mr Smith using Mr Mather's detailed knowledge of the site.
The diorama is part of Hydro Tasmania's larger Agfest interactive display, Water to Wire Power Station, a "living history" of the state's hydropower.
The attraction - decked-out in retro posters and filled with interactive games - was built by Tasmanian creative agencies SODA Projects and Before Creative, and invites visitors to "take control and power the state"
The Water to Wire Power Station display, including Mr Smith's diorama of Waddamana, will be available for viewing at site M85 on the corner of Ninth and Main, Quercus Park, during Agfest.
Hydro Tasmania will redeploy the display after Agfest to other community events.
