Michael Ferguson says TasPorts workplace culture has improved

By Simon McGuire
Updated January 8 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
The Government has said that the workplace culture at TasPorts has improved after Labor highlighted the number of employees who have left the organisation.

