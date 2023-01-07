PM warned on funding Macquarie Point stadium

Federal support for a new stadium at Macquarie Point cannot come at the expense of Tasmania's other funding needs, Liberal Senator Jonno Duniam says.
The business case for a $715 million roofed stadium in Hobart is in the hands of the federal government's infrastructure department as the state continues its push for an AFL licence.
The state government is seeking $240 million from federal coffers to fund the stadium, which is understood to be the final hurdle to a Tasmanian licence being awarded.
On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that his government had begun assessing the project's merits as an AFL stadium and an "urban redevelopment project" similar to that undertaken in Barangaroo, in Sydney.
But the Prime Minister has not yet committed his government to support the proposal financially.
Senator Duniam warned the PM that any federal commitment must not have strings attached.
"If Mr Albanese has the money to fund the stadium, then he should also fund all of the essential services we require in this state," Senator Duniam said.
"Premier Jeremy Rockliff has already indicated (including, in some cases, in writing) to the federal government that Tasmania urgently requires further support for matters like expanded aged care expenditure and NDIS services, as well as more secure health funding.
"The PM and every single Federal Labor MP and Senator must guarantee that, if the stadium is funded, Tasmanians won't be deprived of the things we all need to live."
The Macquarie Point project has become one of the state's hottest political topics since plans for a new stadium, first pencilled in for Regatta Point, were unveiled in March.
Senator Duniam is one of a handful of federal Liberal MPs to voice their opposition to the stadium, which has been heavily criticised by state Labor and the Greens.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
