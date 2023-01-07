The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Berry growers in Tasmania remain positive, despite being impacted by the weather

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
January 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl and Dennis Betts from Longford Berries in November 2021. Picture by Craig George.

Despite a tough start to the season for berry and cherry growers as a result of the cool spring weather, farmers are optimistic about the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.