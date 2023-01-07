Despite a tough start to the season for berry and cherry growers as a result of the cool spring weather, farmers are optimistic about the coming months.
Chief Executive Officer of Fruit Growers Tasmania Peter Cornish said the lack of sunlight had impacted harvest for cherries and berries but said growers were positive about the upcoming summer.
"Given the December we had, we had some cold, overcast conditions and not so much sunlight and that has delayed things for sure," Mr Cornish said.
"We grow the majority of cherries that get harvested in January, but also out into February. So for cherries, there are some early effects of that difficult December, November weather.
"It's a long season for harvest. There's a long way to go. So you're gonna get some ups and downs, no doubt about that," he said.
Mr Cornish said the weather in winter didn't bother him too much. However, the spring and summer seasons were of concern.
"We had a pretty cool spring, not not a lot of warm days".
"A lot of the reasons why we're growing berries and cherries here, particularly in summer, is because of the long daylight hours.
"We have some of the longest and most daylight hours in the world and a big reason why we grow a lot of temperate fruit here," he said.
Mr Cornish said cherry growers had some issues due to the rains and said growers were looking forward to more days of sunshine.
He said the reason why the state produces flavoursome and colourful fruit was as a result of the long periods of time fruits take to mature.
"Our cherries mature over a long period of time. As they develop, they get bigger and develop more flavour and are picked at the optimum time.
"When they are very close to harvest, we pick the cherries at their optimum ripeness. If you encounter some weather issues at that point in time, it can be a bit tricky," he said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, daily maximum temperatures were lower than average between December 5 and December 17, with the average temperature in December reaching 22.4 degrees.
Owner of Three Peaks Organics, Trish Macfarlane, said she has been busy with preharvest preparation.
"Our season has been slightly delayed due to the cool conditions, but this is happening with everyone," Ms Macfarlane said.
Longford Berries owner Dennis Betts said his berries were in the process of being picked and said the cool spring and cold start to December had impacted production.
"Our berries are grown in the open air. The soil temperature is largely determined by the natural weather. When the weather is colder as it was though spring, things are slower when they start to grow and start to flower.
"That means that our strawberries, which we would normally expect to pick lots of through December, were a bit thinner on the ground. The flowering is also slower," he said.
Mr Betts said he was hoping for warmer, dry weather in the coming months.
"Because it was cooler in December, it meant we didn't get the production we would have expected and hoped for in terms of volume," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
