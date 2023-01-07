The future of a $10 million federal government grant is under a cloud after a critical deadline passed on December 31.
Authorities have been unable to clarify the exact status of the Building Better Regions Fund grant for the Birchalls car park project despite the passing of the deadline for the start of the project.
The Building Better Regions Fund grant was made in 2020 under the Morrison Government and earmarked for the proposed $90 million creative precinct on the Birchalls car park site in Paterson St.
However, a Federal Court case over a $12 million car park sale contract and a subsequent $60 million proposal by the site owner, Car Parks Super, means nothing has happened at the site over the past two years.
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King would not comment on the grant and referred the Examiner to the Department of Infrastructure.
A department spokesman said: "We've confirmed there's no update to advise as of today."
The department website defines the grant terms under Round Four of the Building Better Regions Fund.
The grant guidelines say: "You must complete your project by the project end date specified in your grant agreement, which cannot be after December 31, 2022."
The guidelines also say: "You must enter into a legally binding grant agreement with the Commonwealth.
"The grant agreement has general terms and conditions that cannot be changed.
"We must execute a grant agreement with you before we can make any payments."
In the past, Ms King's office confirmed grantees could request an extension to time frames under Section 12.5 of the grant guidelines.
However, the minister and City of Launceston council declined to say whether a grant agreement was ever signed or a variation requested under 12.5 of the guidelines.
Instead, Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said, "active and positive discussions with the federal government concerning the BBRF are continuing".
"The council is expected to meet in the coming weeks to determine a number of transformative projects for the city centre," he said.
"While commercial-in-confidence considerations constrain the council in terms of the information we can share currently, we are cognisant of the community interest in these investments and have committed to providing further details as soon as appropriate.
"This is expected to occur well within the current fiscal quarter.
"We look forward to providing the community with an update soon."
The City of Launceston council paid $8.3 million for the former Birchalls building in the Brisbane Mall, but it has sat idle.
The council refused a $60 million project proposed by developer Car Parks Super director Don Allen last year over parking concerns.
Mr Allen appealed to the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal and a hearing was heard late last year.
A decision is expected early this year.
The $10 million was linked to the creative precinct project and could not be applied to another site.
Creative Property Holdings director Christopher Billings did not respond to a request for comment.
