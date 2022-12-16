The Examiner
Paterson Street replica mill to be demolished after Launceston council approval

Updated December 17 2022 - 10:58am, first published 9:00am
The replica corn mill building (left) is set to be demolished. Picture by Paul Scambler

Due to having no heritage value, the replica corn mill at the Penny Royal will be demolished to expand the car park.

