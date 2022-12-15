Treaty Commission proposal from Palawa group

An Aboriginal group has sent the government its proposal for a Treaty Commission, which would be responsible for reaching a truth-telling agreement between the Aboriginal community and the state of Tasmania.
The Aboriginal Treaty Group, whose membership includes Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, said it has handed its draft Lutruwita Treaty Bill to the government in a "historic first step toward treaty".
The group's chair Rodney Gibbons said its Lutruwita Treaty Bill was developed as a basis for a partnership between Aboriginal people and the government in taking the first step towards a treaty.
Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Selina Maguire-Colgrave said the Draft Treaty Commission Bill is a farce.
She said CHAC's commitment to a Treaty rests with the Aboriginal Advisory Committee already appointed by the state government.
"The body was created to be representative and inclusive of all Aborignal people in Tasmania and CHAC look forward to working with these representatives."
But the Aboriginal Treaty Group have publically opposed the government's Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
Its Bill proposes the establishment of a Treaty Commission made up of one full-time and two assistant commissioners, by March next year.
The role of this commission would be to advance the development of a treaty, and produce a draft treaty and truth-telling document after widely consulting with the Tasmanian community.
"Our draft bill sets out actions to be taken by a Commission and a timetable within which to do it," Mr Gibbons said.
"We are suggesting the Commission have a draft treaty in hand for broad consultation rather than ask people what should be in a treaty. Topics include land and waters, Aboriginal culture, self-determination, empowerment and creating an Aboriginal financial base," he said.
"All these topics and others such as reparations, are on the table for early discussion with the government."
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch has said that the government is committed to progressing the truth-telling and Treaty in partnership with the Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
He said seven members of the Aboriginal Advisory Group had agreed to participate as individuals and representatives of the Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
This group will meet early in 2023.
Mr Jaensch said they will be supported to undertake whatever work is needed, including investigating work underway in other jurisdictions, undertaking research, seeking specialist advice and consulting with Aboriginal people across the state.
"The Aboriginal advisory body's membership was announced in early December. The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre was invited to nominate members to take part in the Aboriginal advisory body during a number of meetings and conversations," he said.
"The Government was hopeful they would accept that invitation, and it is unfortunate they have decided not to participate at this stage."
