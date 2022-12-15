Wild night of driving detailed in court

A man who drove his vehicle after he escaped and evaded police had his tyres spiked on numerous occasions and ended up driving with three rims and without an exhaust system.
Samuel David Wayne, a 27-year-old man from Invermay, pleaded guilty to numerous offences in the Launceston Magistrates Court, which included escape, evading police, failing to comply with directions of an officer and common assault.
Police prosecutions said on June 12, 2022, at around 3.20am, police intercepted Wayne on York Street and gave him a direction to leave the CBD in regards to a broken taillight.
The court heard Wayne had walked to a nightclub after he was told to leave the CBD and then returned to his vehicle.
At 5.45 am police intercepted Wayne on Charles Street in Launceston, where he refused to comply with police directions to exit the vehicle and accelerated away from police.
Around 6.25am, police issued a spike mobilisation device and Wayne's vehicle's tyres were spiked at the intersection of Ravenswood Road and St Leonards Road.
The court heard Wayne continued to drive on the Tasman Highway after being spiked twice and was driving with three rims. Police also said Wayne's exhaust system had fallen off his vehicle.
Wayne eventually turned onto a road off the Tasman Highway and continued driving for 2km before stopping and having his window smashed by a police officer.
Wayne's lawyer said his client was under enormous stress and had recently lost his job and was finalising a divorce, creating a stressful situation for his client.
Wayne will be sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on January 30, 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
