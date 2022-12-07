Premier Jeremy Rockliff says elective surgery waiting lists in Tasmania are at their lowest level since 2018.
That comes after the Australian Medical Association (AMA) condemned hospital "logjams" nationwide.
Both announcements were made immediately following the release of the latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) Elective Surgery Wait Times Report.
Data included in the controversial document showed Tasmania delivered the highest level of elective surgeries per capita in the nation, becoming the only state to record an admission increase during a 12 months period.
Activity at hospitals - ranging from Hobart to Launceston - increased by 10.9 per cent, while the national average underwent a steep dip, with admissions decreasing by 17.4 per cent in just a year.
Premier Rockliff said the report's findings showed the state government's clinician-led $196.4 million four-year elective surgery plan was going according to plan, as more Tasmanians were receiving surgeries within their recommended timeframes.
"Our hospital staff achieved this result while managing a once-in-a-generation pandemic," he said.
"There's still much work to be done, but we will continue with our positive plan."
AMA president, Professor Steve Robson claimed information in the AIHW's report suggesting essential elective surgery decreased in 2021-22 was most likely the result of fewer patients being added to surgery waiting lists.
"In 2021-22, the number of elective surgeries performed decreased by 131,000 from the previous year and by 135,000 from the pre-pandemic 2018-19 year. Data also shows 110,000 fewer patients were added to elective surgery waiting lists in 2021-22 compared to the year before, a similar decrease from the 2018-19 period," he said.
"This reduction in volume is likely due to patients being stuck on the elective surgery 'hidden waiting list' or seeking care through the private health system because they just can't wait any longer."
Prof Robson elaborated on the latter point, claiming private hospitals funded by the public system conducted 75,000 surgeries in 2020-21, something Premier Rockliff appeared to take as a positive when pressed on the matter outside the LGH on Wednesday.
"It's important to have strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, and that's part of the secret to our success," Premier Rockliff said.
Health and Community Services Union Assistant State Secretary Lucas Digney said although reduced elective surgery waitlists were good news, Tasmanians should know one in two patients admitted to the ED had to spend more than four hours waiting for treatment.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
