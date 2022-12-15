Hundreds of community members gathered at the Devonport Market Square to remember the young lives tragically cut short a year ago.
Friday, December 16 marks the one year anniversary of the tragic accident at Hillcrest Primary School, when Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Chace Harrison, Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan, Zane Mellor, and Peter Dodt were cut short on that day lost their lives after a jumping castle was swept up by a gust of wind.
"[It] was a day our hearts broke," Devonport mayor Alison Jarman said.
Three other children were injured in the accident.
Grief may one day soften, but it does not fade.- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said, "over the past 12 months Tasmanians have come together as one and wrapped their arms around everyone so utterly devastated, to provide such love, support and care.
"I know everyone here today will join with me in extending our continued support and comfort...
"We will never forget your precious children and we will always walk alongside you in your grief".
Premier Rockliff read a statement on behalf of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in which the Prime Minister extended his condolences on behalf of Australians.
"On this hardest of anniversaries, your community is in the hearts and minds of all Australians as we remember six beautiful children," the statement read.
"They were so young, yet they had already bought so much joy into this world and into the lives of those who loved them".
"Grief may one day soften, but it does not fade".
Tasmanian Governor Barbara Baker AC attended the memorial, alongside community leaders from the North-West Coast.
State Labor and Greens leaders Rebecca White and Cassie O'Connor also paid their respects.
Labor leader Rebecca White said, "our thoughts are with their families and other loved ones, the three children who were injured and their families and loved ones, and the students, teachers and school community who carry the heartbreak and scars with them.
"We are also thinking of the first responders - police and ambulance officers whose lives were also impacted by the trauma of that day and those who cared for the injured children upon their presentation to hospital."
The public memorial was followed by a service at Devonport Church of Christ.
On Friday a drop in day will be held at 126 Tarleton St, East Devonport from 9am to 5pm, for anyone impacted by the events.
Counselling and support can be accessed 24/7 at:
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
