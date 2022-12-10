A group of Longford residents are up in arms over the recent addition of five concrete blocks in front of one of the town's most architecturally significant heritage-listed buildings, which borders an often busy intersection.
The building at the corner of Wellington and Marlborough Streets was built in 1830 and in the almost two centuries since then, it has served as a hotel, inn, chemist, and watchmakers shop.
It is located directly across the road from a historical lamppost, which was built in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, before a fountain was added to it a decade later.
Many regard the intersection - adjoined to the road that divides the two historic sites - as one of the most iconic in Tasmania, due to its well-preserved architectural surroundings. However, it has long been plagued by the impact of motor vehicles, with several incidents involving the dislodgement of the fountain and lamppost dating back to 1920s and '30s.
Historical evidence showing that the building across the road had endured similar scenarios was harder to find, however, there was no shortage of recent incidents as in the past three years the heritage-listed property's newest incarnation - The Sticky Beaks Cafe - had been damaged by a car collision on two separate occasions.
As a result, representatives of the Northern Midlands Council began to investigate ways to minimise the effect any recurrences could have on the small local business.
An engineer's report was put forward to council in December, last year, in which the author suggested councillors endorse the implementation of outstands and concrete planters to protect pedestrians and the building.
A planning application was subsequently submitted by the council's works and infrastructure department and was advertised to the public in the local government section of the The Examiner on May 25 this year.
A council spokesperson did not indicate if the application was also advertised online or by any physical means such as posters, but revealed that due to the application not receiving any representations, it did not need to go to councillors for a vote and was, therefore, "decided under delegation".
Longford resident John Izzard took exception to that process, claiming the application wasn't advertised well enough, while also criticising the visual impact of the structures council added outside the site late last month.
"They could have built bollards, which are far less intrusive and aren't utterly out of place, but they've instead opted to build concrete boxes - measuring about 1200mm in height, width, and depth - which look like they'd be able to stop a tank right in its tracks," he said.
"As per the engineers report, the initial idea to use bollards was apparently abandoned because of issues with public utilities beneath the footpath and road reserve, primarily the critical water main, but some bollards are only required to be buried 200mm below the surface, so the issue of public utilities isn't valid," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by councillor Dick Adams, who put forward a notice of motion to remove the concrete blocks and replace them with black bollards similar to the ones already existing outside the Longford town hall or throughout Launceston.
Despite a council spokesperson stating that the concrete blocks had been subject to adequate impact rating procedure, Cr Adams claimed the structures would shatter if hit. He also said they were not equally spaced and were too tall, which would block traffic visibility.
The motion was supported by councillor Alison Andrews and is set to be voted on at the council's next monthly meeting, which is set for this Monday in Longford.
