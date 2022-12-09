Beuaty Point man pleads not guilty, says drink was spiked

A man who intended on having a few drinks at a golf club at Beauty Point ended up getting spiked, a court heard.
Duane Andrew Burton, of Beauty Point, pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday to the charge of driving with an illicit drug present in his oral fluid and guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
On July 13, 2021, Burton was intercepted by police while driving and was asked to conduct an oral fluid analysis and returned a positive result for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
During a hearing on Friday, Burton maintained his innocence and presented evidence in court.
He told the court he was having a few light beers at the golf club with a friend and was mingling with a woman.
After he had a few drinks, Burton left the golf club in his car and said he went to fill his vehicle with petrol but was unable to do so because he had no money in his card.
Under affirmation, Burton said the woman he was mingling with, had used $1000 from his credit card for online gambling purposes.
He said he went back to the club to collect his card, and was then stopped by police for an oral fluid analysis.
Burton told the court he was surprised he tested positive and would have told police if he had consumed an illicit drug.
While giving evidence, Burton told prosecutions he met the woman at the golf club six months prior to the incident.
He described their relationship as "amicable" and was mingling with her throughout the night.
A few weeks later, Burton was told by a friend, Ronald Peter Devine, that his drink had been spiked.
In court Mr Devine gave evidence to say he had seen the woman Burton was mingling with pour a liquid fluid from a vile into Burton's beer.
"His friend put something into his drink. She got something out of her pocket and put it into his drink," he said.
Mr Devine said he confronted the woman and she said she was only having a bit of fun, and that he should mind his own business.
The court heard Mr Devine had tried on numerous occasions throughout the night to inform Burton that he had witnessed a substance being poured into his drink, however, he was unable to warn him.
Magistrate Sharon Cure dismissed the charge.
In January 2022, Burton was intercepted by police at Beauty Point for an RBT and returned a reading of 0.079.
He said he had been working and had consumed two beers before going home. He said his mother had asked him to get something from the shops and decided to drive 800 metres up the road.
He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months.
