A 46-year-old Riverside man had a twenty year addiction to pornography which turned into a fascination with child pornography, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Bradley Maxwell Hidding, the son of a former Opposition Leader Rene Hidding, pleaded guilty to three counts: use a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under 16 years of age; a count of access child abuse material and possess child abuse material.
Defence counsel Greg Barns conceded that jail was the only appropriate sentence. The maximum sentence is 15 years jail.
The court heard Hidding became desensitized since becoming addicted to pornography after seeing his uncle's hard core porn collection as a 15-year-old.
A Commonwealth prosecutor said Hidding had a large number images and videos of pre-pubescent females when police raided in April 2020. He kept them on three devices including his Samsung phone and a Buffalo hard drive.
Some material included rape of a toddler by an adult male, sexual intercourse between children and some live streaming. He had also interacted with a ten year old girl asking her to remove her top. The prosecutor sought that he placed on the register under the Community Protection and Offender Reporting Act.
She said that there was no victim impact statement because victims were not able to be identified.
Hidding told police he was a collector rather than seeking sexual gratification.
Mr Barns said Hidding, who has no prior convictions, lost his job after the charges became public.
He said Hidding joined online groups which distributed child exploitation material and he previewed before downloading.
Mr Hidding found some pre-pubescent material so appalling that he contacted administrators.
"What he should have done is ensure he was not part of any group," Mr Barns said.
"The offending itself was intentional and reckless."
"It's clear that under the addiction he became desensitized to the pornography that he saw."
He said there was no doubt he was receiving material involving young children.
"What he did was click on a link and it was then downloaded," Mr Barns said.
He said that Hidding described getting caught as being like "a bucket of cold water to him".
The porn addiction had been a contributing factor in the breakdown of two marriages.
"At the time of the breakup of the first marriage he was watching 4-5 hours a day," Mr Barns said.
"He tried to get help in 2014 and tried to talk to the pastor in the church," he said.
Mr Barns said Hidding could not look his father in the eye and he knew that he was bitterly disappointed in him as a human.
"Shame does not adequately describe the painful emotions he feels," Mr Barns said.
Justice Robert Pearce said he would take some time to consider sentence and look at the material tabled by prosecution.
He adjourned sentencing till December 15.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
