The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From the Archives: Windmill Hill makeover, footy furore, 10k at Anzac Day

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
April 28 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston Aquatic Centre - then known as Windmill Hill pool - was midway through a makeover this week 15 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.