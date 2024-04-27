From the Archives: Windmill Hill makeover, footy furore, 10k at Anzac Day

Launceston Aquatic Centre - then known as Windmill Hill pool - was midway through a makeover this week 15 years ago.
A mammoth 10,000-strong crowd attended the Anzac Day service in Launceston, and pulp mill protests were still bubbling away.
There was plenty going on in the footy world, too.
South Launceston icon Leigh Harding was vice-captain at North Launceston, while Gary Shipton was chalking up his 150th game at Launceston.
He would go on to play 350 games and win premierships in the NTFL and TSL, falling just short of several flags in the NTFA.
At York Park, then-AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was advised not to announce the organisation's $200,000 commitment to a Northern Stand upgrade when then-Federal Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese pledged $4 million to the project.
Soon after, the Hawks saw off West Coast at the same venue in front of 17,880 people.
Jarryd Roughead kicked four as did Garry Moss, who picked up 24 touches in the best outing of his 14-game career.
Here's 100-plus photos of what was happening in Launceston between April 20-26, 2009.
