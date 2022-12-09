Driver disqualified from driving for one day

A woman who came face-to-face with police in her vehicle, revved her engine and accelerated away from the scene.
Tiarna Lee Black, a 29-year-old woman, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a vehicle over the prescribed alcohol limit, evading police and reckless driving.
Police prosecutions said on February 16, 2022 about 2.05am, Black had driven past a police car and sped off.
According to a statement of police facts, Black was driving with her headlights off and had stopped in a driveway.
When police located Black she began to rev her car loudly and moved forward and accelerating away from the scene, causing tyres to screech and spin before taking off.
Police said they made no attempt to intercept the vehicle due to the dangerous manner of driving.
A short time later, police located the defendant in a driveway and she submitted to a roadside breath test and returned a reading of 0.095.
Black's lawyer, Beri Kurdistan said her client was in a heightened state of emotion because she was trying to protect her friend who had previously been assaulted.
That court was told, due to the manner of driving, police clamped her vehicle for six months.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined Black $1111 across all offences. She was disqualified from driving for one day.
