Subway corner was Launceston's most controversial piece of real estate in 1999.
Developer Mort Douglas and the Tasmanian Heritage Council had locked horns over the demolition of a 1930s art deco garage on the corner of Wellington and Brisbane streets.
Mr Douglas threatened to walk away from his $6 million plans for the site before an 11th hour change to the development - now known as Morty's - saved the project.
Two decades later, with the complex listed for sale by its mainland owners, Mr Douglas' wife Carol reflected on his grit to see the vision through.
"At that period [Heritage] had stopped a lot of development going on and that's why to a degree things were fairly stagnant in town," Mrs Douglas said.
"No-one would put themselves forward to do anything in case they ran into Heritage."
Mr Douglas decided to put the project to the people.
With the help of TV anchorman Steve Titmus, the father of decorated Olympian Ariarne, he orchestrated a survey. Viewers would call up and vote for or against the project.
Shocked but encouraged by more than 90 per cent voter support, Mr Douglas forged ahead.
His oldest son Peter conceived the food hall that became the heart of the Morty's complex, and architect Doug Gray convinced Mr Douglas it would work.
Crucially, Mr Gray produced the brainwave that saved the development - the curved Subway building that maintained the art deco corner, satisfying the council and National Trust, while ensuring shopfronts were visible to passing traffic.
"When Doug came up with the design we all stood back and we thought 'you've done it, that looks brilliant'," Peter said.
"We loved it way better than the original one."
But the hard work had only just begun.
Having passed a hurdle that reportedly added $200,000 and many months to the project, Mr Douglas began his biggest challenge yet.
He had a vision to not just fill the 24 vacancies for opening date, but to curate a complementary mix of food options.
Some businesses "kicked Mort's door down" to be a part of it, while others proved harder to attract.
"Even though you had lots of Chinese restaurateurs who wanted to come in, Mort had to say 'no sorry, Leo's taken that space'," Peter said.
"We need a grill, we need a fish shop, we need an ice creamery.
"We had to find people to fill a particular role."
The 24-7 service station was one of the last dominoes to fall.
The days had not long passed of Launceston's service station roster - which ensured one station was open to motorists every weekend - so a 24-hour facility was in itself revolutionary.
With the clock ticking down to opening date, BP agreed to operate from the site and on August 19, 2000, Morty's opened to the public.
Four years later Mr Douglas would sell the complex to a super fund and move onto his next project.
But Morty's has remained the landmark achievement of one of Launceston's most intriguing businessmen.
Mr Douglas was born in Hobart on September 26, 1934.
His father Bruce was a WWI veteran and his grandfather Adye a Tasmanian Premier, Launceston mayor and one-time state cricketer.
Moving to NSW with his first wife Joan, he discovered his retail genius in his father-in-law's furniture shop.
From there he opened his own furniture stores in NSW and Victoria before returning to his home state.
In 1986 he set up Mort Douglas Furniture in Launceston, and opened the state's first Forty Winks bedding store the following year.
"He wasn't academic but he had a sixth sense in understanding what would work well and what wouldn't," Peter said.
"He was good at being able to read people's character and personality.
"If someone walked into a shop, just by the way they dress he know how to address them. As soon as they open their mouth, he'd know their background."
What's more, he was never put off by his detractors.
"There were a lot of naysayers," Mrs Douglas said.
"There were a lot of people around town saying 'you're a fool, it's [Morty's] not going to work'.
"When Mort opened the furniture store I remember him saying people said 'you'll never make any money'. Right from day one they did big business in that furniture store."
Mr Douglas had contemplated retirement before developing Morty's, but his career was far from over.
He had always had an eye on Trevallyn and in 2004, he bought the run-down IGA store and the vacant block behind it.
"It was a dodgy little supermarket, it just showed potential to be developed into something," Peter said.
In creating Trevallyn Grocer and Cafe Culture, Mr Douglas again found himself at the centre of backlash.
Two roundabouts at either end of the shopping strip were proposed to resolve traffic flow concerns, but many were opposed to the vacant block being turned into a carpark.
"There were so many objections that he called a public meeting in the Max Fry Hall ... he invited everyone who wanted to come and it was packed," Mrs Douglas said.
"There were people saying 'I don't want my rates money spent on a roundabout that's just going to be of benefit to Mort Douglas'.
"But he addressed everybody, answered all the questions and of course it went ahead.
"When it was up and running and so successful it added so much value to people's property, and here are all these people in the restaurant that had objected to it."
Mr Douglas also had a love for St Helens.
The Morty's on the Bay business complex - comprising offices first and apartments later - proved his last major project before he died in 2020.
"He was very passionate about St Helens ... he could see the potential," Mrs Douglas said.
"He was a visionary in a lot of ways."
Continual vacancies and the lack of refurbishments have somewhat taken the shine off Northern Tasmania's first food court.
And the impending sale means the complex could soon be renamed altogether.
But Mrs Douglas is confident her husband's legacy not only transcends the signwriting on the building, but is etched into the very history of Launceston.
"Taking on this food hall was a massive thing to do - a big risk personally and financially," she said.
"I like to think that when Mort got this up and running in 2000, after that Errol [Stewart] came down and did the Seaport. People could see yes, if you're brave enough to take a risk and do a good job of it, then people will support you.
"I think he really kickstarted the whole thing."
Nevertheless, she hopes the complex will be revived under new ownership.
"Mort would be so thrilled if someone would take it over with the same enthusiasm and vision for the people of Launceston," she said.
"There's so much more opportunity now to add so many different food outlets - we have such a wider expanse of cuisine in Launceston.
"The empty tenancies there - wouldn't it be wonderful if a sushi train went in or Afghan food ... it could be revitalised and have new things but still keep it family-friendly.
"Whoever takes it over, whatever they do, I wish them well and every success - Mort would too."
Hamish Geale
