Around the grounds: More than 80 pictures from NTFA, NTFAW and TSL

The Examiner's photographers Paul Scambler and Craig George soaked in plenty of football on Saturday.
Scambler started the day early, heading to Youngtown Oval to photograph South Launceston versus Old Launcestonians in the NTFAW.
Reigning premiers Old Launcestonians got the win in that one, remaining undefeated.
He swapped with George, who viewed South Launceston versus Longford in the men's premier division, while Scambler headed to UTAS Stadium and Lilydale.
North Launceston took on Clarence in the TSL, while Lilydale defeated UTAS in NTFA division one.
South Launceston edged out the Tigers in the men's, while North Launceston and Lilydale both emerged victorious at their home ground.
