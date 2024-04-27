Renaissance in dating: How dating apps are ditching tradition

A recent survey indicated Launceston adults seeking romantic connection used dating apps to increase their chances of love.
But the rise of technology means that the world of dating is being radically redefined.
Tinder was launched in 2012 and is the most downloaded dating application in the world. It introduced the swiping model that has since cemented itself in popular culture.
Bumble, launched in 2014, introduced a different model where women have to message first.
Both companies provided The Examiner with statistics that highlighted changes in online dating trends.
Younger users of dating apps believe they "are challenging the dating and relationship standards that were passed down to them".
That's according to Tinder's Future of Dating Report 2023, which reported that "Gen Z are refreshing dating standards for the future".
Tinder's Year in Swipe 2023 report showed users were dating as a source of fulfilment and highlighted certain trends, such as 'Not Attached To an Outcome (NATO)' and 'For the Plot' dating.
"NATO dating refers to singles who are less concerned about the outcome of a relationship and more interested in enjoying the process of getting to know someone," a Tinder spokesperson said.
"Dating 'For The Plot' showed that singles were more open to meeting new people to have new experiences and fun stories to tell, rather than taking a traditional goal-oriented approach."
A Tinder spokesperson said technology is disrupting how people meet, "with the majority of people under 30 using dating apps".
''Over half [of users] have been in a serious relationship with someone they met on Tinder, whilst 37 per cent know someone who has."
Relationship expert Paul Brunson currently serves as the head of global research at Tinder.
He said that LGBTQIA+ members were the fastest growing group on Tinder, where users identifying as non-binary have increased by 104 per cent within the past year.
"Gen Z's acceptance of difference and their inclusive approach to gender and sexuality are the driving forces behind a new era," he said.
Similar to Tinder's reports, Bumble communications director Lucille McCart said more and more people are opting for "intentional dating" approaches.
''This means setting intentions, and in some cases even goals, about how you want to date and what you want to get out of the experience,'' Ms McCart said.
She said this allows users to create their own idea of success and to date more freely, without added pressure.
Ms McCart said singles were "rewriting the rulebook" by changing expectations and called it a ''really exciting phenomenon".
"People, especially women, continue to feel a constant pressure to follow traditional relationship timelines," she said.
"So far in 2024, we're seeing the decline of timelines in favour of women choosing to actively build their own path, with 1 in 3 women saying they are no longer focused on adhering to traditional ... milestones."
Ms McCart said this was reflected in statistics from Bumble users, with "72 per cent of women looking for a long-term relationship and only 23 per cent seeking marriage".
Bumble's Dating Trends report found 1 in 4 men said they actively changed their behaviour to focus on being vulnerable and open with people they are dating.
"This is even more prevalent in Australia with 33 per cent of men stating that the most important aspect of a relationship is being open and vulnerable," Ms McCart said.
Ms McCart said a quarter of men surveyed said this focus on vulnerability had positive impacts on their mental health.
Given how dramatically technology has changed the dating scene in the past decade, one can only imagine where online dating will take us in another 10 years' time.
